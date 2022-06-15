BERTHA A. WILSON 92, of West Hamlin. Born: August 2, 1929, passed away: June 3, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Harless Stapleton and Sarah Elizabeth (Parsons) Stapleton. She is also preceded in death by her husband; Delmar L. Wilson, one son; David A. Wilson and great grand daughter; Samantha Dingess. She was a Charter Member of the Bear Creek Mama Bears, Member of Center Point Ladies Union and past Member of Lincoln County Literacy Council.
She is survived by two sons; Larry D. (Linda Sue) Wilson of Williamson, WV, Clarence R. (Lisa) Wilson of Mount Hope, WV, one daughter; Wanda C. Wilson of, West Hamlin, WV, four grandchildren; Matthew D. Lawson, Pamela S. Dingess, Patricia G. Wilson, Joshua L. Wilson, six great grandchildren; Nathaniel Honaker, Donavon Dingess, Benjamin Dingess, Jameson Dingess, Victoria Wilson and Lucas Winslow. Pallbearers will be Tim Pack, Glen Wilson, Gary Wilson, Chris Steward, Larry Edwards and Tim Buthcer.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. James Bo Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.