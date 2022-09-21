Basil Scott Bledsoe Sep 21, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASIL SCOTT BLEDSOE, 71, Milton, WV, died Sun., Sept. 11, 2022, in St. Mary's Med. Ctr.; born Sept. 21, 1950, in Culloden, son of late Basil Jr. & Eloise Turner Bledsoe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scott Bledsoe Med Ctr. Wv Eloise Turner Bledsoe Son St. Mary's Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS LC Cloggers invade Flatwoods Monster Fest 2022 Miss and Mr. Panther crowned Hoke presides CHURCH LISTINGS Second quarter surge sends Oak Hill past Lincoln County Hamlin man kills 700 plus pound Florida gator LCHS girls battle to share spoils with Warriors Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.