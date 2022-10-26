Thank you for Reading.

BARRY RAY JEWELL, 67, Wesley Chapel, FL, died peacefully Fri., Oct. 14, 2022, at home; born May 5, 1955 in Holden, son of late: Kitty & Boogie; bro., Garry.

Survivors: wife and caregiver, Shawnee; daughters, Leigh-Ann (Phillip), Hannah (Bryce); step children, (caregiver) Melissa, Meghan, Daniel; sibs. Larry, Darry (Elaine), Shari (Jimmy), Lorri (Greg); mother-in-law, Becky; seven grandsons.

