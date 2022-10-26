Barry Ray Jewell Oct 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARRY RAY JEWELL, 67, Wesley Chapel, FL, died peacefully Fri., Oct. 14, 2022, at home; born May 5, 1955 in Holden, son of late: Kitty & Boogie; bro., Garry.Survivors: wife and caregiver, Shawnee; daughters, Leigh-Ann (Phillip), Hannah (Bryce); step children, (caregiver) Melissa, Meghan, Daniel; sibs. Larry, Darry (Elaine), Shari (Jimmy), Lorri (Greg); mother-in-law, Becky; seven grandsons.Viewing 6-8pm Sun., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, 11am service Mon., Oct. 24, Mildred UBC, 202 Sheridan Rd, Branchland, by Lonnie Gore.Burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Mildred UBC, Branchland, WV 25506. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hannah Caregiver Leigh Genealogy Garry Meghan Melissa Barry Ray Jewell Recommended for you Latest News D'Antoni, Kinsey talk Herd in SBC Media Days (copy) No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali Soccer seasons come to an end in sectional play for LC LCHS building and trades program off to busy start in 2022 BUSINESS: Carnivore BBQ part of the local landscape Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.