BARBARA ANN LAMBERT DINGESS, 86 Chapmanville, WV, died Fri., July 30, 2021 at home; born Jan. 11, 1935 in Harts, dau. of late Irvin Lucas & Della Mae “Priddy” Lambert; widow of Wilson “Bea” Lambert, Jr; also predeceased by: son, Wilson “Tom” Lambert III; sibs., Myrtle Abbott, Ruby Workman, Helen Fry, Mona Courts, Marie Ferrell, Virlie & Shirley Lambert, Clyde, Irvin, Donald & Ray Lambert.
Survivors: husband, Larry W. Dingess; two daughters; two sons; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis.
Viewing 11am, noon services Tue., Aug. 3, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Harley Egnor and Kit Meade; burial in Lambert-Spry Cem., Ranger.