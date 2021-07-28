BARBARA ANN GILLENWATER, 85, Peach Creek, WV, Wed., June 30, 2021, in Logan Reg. Med. Cntr. with family; born Nov. 17, 1935, in Lincoln Co., dau. of late Clerk & Marjorie Mullins Lucas; also predeceased by: children, Randy & Beverly Ann Gillenwater. A homemaker, devout Christian, baptized at Stone Br. Ch. of Christ.
Survivors: husband, Herman Gillenwater; children, Gary (Brenda) Gillenwater, Nancy (David) Mullins; four grandchildren; three each great & great great grandchildren.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sat., July 3, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville; burial in Highland Mem. Gdns., Godby, WV.