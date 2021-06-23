Barbara A. Hatfield Bykowski

BARBARA A. HATFIELD ADKINS BYKOWSKI passed away June 7, 2021 at the age of 64 years. Barbara was born February 20, 1957 in West Hamlin, WV. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Grover W. Hatfield, a brother Grover W. Hatfield Jr. and a sister-in-law Brenda Hatfield.
She is survived by her husband John Bykowski of Louisville, OH; four sons, Christopher Adkins (Cindy) of Columbia, SC., Mathew Adkins of East Lake, OH, Michael Adkins of Wickliffe, OH, Andy Adkins of Williwick, OH; one step son, Bud Bykowski of Brooklyn Heights, OH; ten grandchildren, Gabi, Aiden, Noah, Tyler, Dominic, Samara, Justice, Autumn, Braiden, and Emily; one great grandson, Jace. She also left behind a loving mother Norma Hatfield; three brothers, David Hatfield (Hope), Robert Hatfield and Paul Hatfield all of Branchland, WV; one sister, Rose Jeffrey (Wayne) of Branchland, WV; one sister-in-law Sharon Hatfield also of Branchland, WV. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will truly miss her.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday June 27, 2021 at Camp Branch United Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Burns officiating.