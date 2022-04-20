Avenell Estep Booton Apr 20, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON, Lavalette, WV, widow of James Harlen Booton, died Tue., Apr. 12, 2022, at home. Huntington Hospital x-ray tech. and owner of Booton Realty retiree.Service 11am Sat., April 16, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tech. Carpentry Work Funeral Home Morris Wayne Elmwood Burial James Harlen Booton Recommended for you Latest News Pediatric flu death confirmed in West Virginia Workman named county spelling bee winner Adkins receives Young Writer Award Ranger students learn that every vote counts SWVCTC attends Higher Learning Commission Conference Lavalette man killed in Rt. 3 crash LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Post 111 hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.