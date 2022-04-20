Thank you for Reading.

AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON, Lavalette, WV, widow of James Harlen Booton, died Tue., Apr. 12, 2022, at home. Huntington Hospital x-ray tech. and owner of Booton Realty retiree.

Service 11am Sat., April 16, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Elmwood Cem.

Tags

Recommended for you