AUSTIN SLOAN, 81, Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Apr., 29, 2022, at home; father of Eva Belinda Rospert & Austin Phillips Sloan.

Viewing Sat., May 7, 10am, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, 11am graveside service & burial in Sloan Monroe Cem.

