Thank you for Reading.

ARTHUR LINZY HONAKER, 67, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Nov. 3, 2022; father of Terry of Greenville, OH, & Jessica Honaker of Griffithsville. LC BoE mechanic.

Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., Nov. 6, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Walker Adkins Cem., Big Laurel Rd. Branchland.

Tags

Recommended for you