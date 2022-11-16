Arthur Linzy "Cooter" Honaker Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARTHUR LINZY HONAKER, 67, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Nov. 3, 2022; father of Terry of Greenville, OH, & Jessica Honaker of Griffithsville. LC BoE mechanic.Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., Nov. 6, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Walker Adkins Cem., Big Laurel Rd. Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Branchland Mechanics Highway Arthur Linzy Honaker Terry Mechanic Greenville Jessica Honaker Boe Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.