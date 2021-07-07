ARLENE MANNS LUCAS, 85, Harts, WV, died Tue., June 22, 2021 in Chapmanville, WV; born March 21, 1936 in Harts, dau. of late Jinks & Gracie Manns; widow of Harold Lucas; also predeceased by: grandparents, Will & Matilda Mann and Jesse & Nary Manns; sibs., Nadine Browning, Plez & Herschel Manns; in laws, Earnest & Minnie Lucas.
Survivors: sibs., Florene Lucas, Doris Carol, Glenn, Earsel (Cindy), Carl (Linda) &Caudle (Leslie) Manns; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Viewing 6-8pm Fri., noon service Sat., June 26, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Eric Rakes; burial in Manns Cem., Harts.