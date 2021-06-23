ARBIE LEE JEFFERY, 84, Branchland, WV, died Sat., June 12, 2021 in St. Mary’s Med. Cntr.; born Jan. 22, 1937 in Lincoln Co., son of late Elbert and Ida Mae Clay Jeffery; widower of Allie Watts Jeffery; also predeceased by: sibs.,Mary Ellen Napier, Herman, Kenneth and Charlie Sanders.
Survivors: sons, Arbie Jr., Larry (Tonya), Jason & Jessica Jeffery, all of Branchland; Ralph (Betty) of Harts, WV & Joe (Billie Jo) Watts of Roanoke, VA; sis., Emma Jean Adkins of Barboursville; bro., MacArthur Jeffery of Barboursville; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Viewing 6-8pm Tue., Four Mile Ch. Of Christ, Branchland, 2pm service Wed. June 16, by Jason McComas; burial in Watson Cem.; Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville assisted..