AOC JAMES EARL (JIM) SCITES, Age 80, went to heaven, May 2, 2022.
He was born August 24, 1941, in Myra, WV, the son of Oceana (Johnson) and Earl I Scites. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Clifford Odell (Poncho) Scites, special cousin, Wynona Triplett Chapman, one brother-in-law, Alfred Dickerson.
Jim graduated from Hamlin High School, Class of 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. In June 1961, he would marry the love of his life Janice Dickerson.
In addition to Jan (Janice) he leaves behind to cherish his memory three daughters, Star Allen (Scott), Marie Welch (Eddie) & Bonnie Scites, one son, Jimmy (Melissa), seven grandchildren, Janice Welch Callahan (Danny), Jennifer Welch (Drew), Scott Allen (Amber), JC Allen (Marissa), Jordan Welch, Andrew Scites & Haley Scites. Four great grandchildren, that knew him as "Jake". Danny (Arbuckle) Callahan, Preston (Sampson) McDonald, Abby (Delilah) Callahan & Luca Johns. One brother, Raymond Scites (Geraldine) & one sister, Coletta (Cookie) Whitaker (Bill). Two brothers-in-law, Billy Dickerson (Nancy) & Buddy Dickerson, & one sister-in-law, Liz. Seven nephews, Clayton (Dink) Dickerson (Donna), RJ Scites (Marty), Chris King (Lisa), Brian Hooser, Spencer Dickerson (Connie), Billy Whitaker, & Daniel Dickerson (Erin). Five nieces, Angie Hooser, Sharon Dickerson, Carol Dickerson, Christina Scites, & Kimberly Dickerson Fitzgerald (Dallas). One great niece, Caris Dickerson, five great nephews, Garrett Scites, Austin King, Brandon McDade, John David McDade, & Callum Dickerson.
Special Cousins, Oceana Triplett Hartwell, John David Triplett, & their families.
Best "Fishin' Pardner" Vincent Zamoyta & family &back door neighbor Pat Byrd & family.
Jim retired from the U.S Navy in 1979, retired from Weapons Department NAS Jax in 2001. He and Jan spent the next 20 1/2 years traveling and enjoying life
He will also be remembered by his Kingsley Lake Baptist Church Family
Sunday 51/851/4022 at 1:30 p.m., Kingsley Lake Baptist Church 6289 Mary Dot Ln., Starke, Florida 32091.