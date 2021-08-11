ANNA LOUISE SAUL HOLSTEIN, 97, Huntington, WV, died Mon., Aug. 2, 2021, in Woodlands Sr. Ret. Comm; born Oct. 24, 1923 in Yawkey, dau. of late Thomas Jefferson & Vilcie L. Stephens Saul; widow of Edgar L. Holstein; also predeceased by: dau., Patricia Ann Huffman; granddau., Sarah Huffman; two brothers, Tommy Saul and Dorsey R. Saul. St. Mary's Med. Ctr. Retired secretary; former Highlawn Bapt. Ch. member; currently New Bapt. Ch. Member.
Survivors: dau., Robin (Roger) Robinette of Huntington; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sis., Janet Price of Yawkey.
Viewing noon, 1pm service Fri., Aug. 6, New Bapt. Ch., Huntington, by Bob Withers; burial in Woodmere Mem. Pk., Huntington.