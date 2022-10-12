ANNA LOU BELL, 85 of Ranger, WV, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband Sunday, October 2, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Funeral service held 2pm Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by Ministers Jesse Williamson and Hoss Farley. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, WV.
She was born September 27, 1937 in Kiahsville, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph Taylor and Carrie Caldwell Taylor.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. Anna lived a happy and productive life centered around her family. She was a daily example of grace, steadfastness, and forbearance. Anna rooted her family in traditional family values and gave them wings to fly and be independent individuals. She blessed her children with a home of love, laughter, discipline and appreciation of the little things in life. Anna loved flowers, cooking, reading, canning, music, games, puzzles, sewing, embroidering, and beach trips with her family. Anna enjoyed a life well lived.
Her husband, Bobby Lee Bell preceded her in death, along with her step-mother, Polly Taylor; five sisters, Opal Maynard, Gladys Frazier (whom raised Anna), Mayme Wiley, Melba Worrell, Regina Johnson; six brothers, James, Frank, Joe Jr., Elba, Sam and Glen Taylor.
Survivors include five daughters, Chyrl Smith (Cliff) of Ranger, WV, Brenda Zimmerman (John) of Chesapeake, OH, Patricia Berkes (Rick) of Milton, WV, Mary Mullins (Cecil) of West Hamlin, Jennifer Conkle (Keith) of Huntington, WV; three sons, Robert Bell (Gwen) of South Point, OH, Donald Bell of Ranger, WV, Greg Bell (Stephanie) of Kenova, WV; a special nephew, Steven Engle; two sisters, Sandy Wiley of Ashton, WV, Donnetta Cambell (Lynn) of Ocala, FL; a brother, Mark Taylor (Chris) of Barboursville, WV; fourteen grandchildren, Christina, Cathy, Travis, Steven, Tony, Olivia, Jessica, Natalie, Brandon, Elizabeth, Zachary, Kayla, Kara, Lindsey; 13 great grandchildren, Katie, Alexus, Clark, Marlee, T.J., Tawny, Jenson, Jaycob, Kaylen, Farrah, Myles, Ian, Ada; four step-grandchildren, Tommy, Ashlee, J.D. and Derek; along with a host of additional nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, WV.