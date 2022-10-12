Thank you for Reading.

ANNA LOU BELL, 85 of Ranger, WV, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband Sunday, October 2, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Funeral service held 2pm Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by Ministers Jesse Williamson and Hoss Farley. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you