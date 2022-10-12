Amos Adkins Oct 12, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMOS ADKINS, 93, of Culloden went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022, after an extended illness. Predeceased by: wife "Baby"; son, Lester Adkins.Survivors: seven children; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lester Adkins Illness Lord Genealogy Baby Wife Predecease Son Recommended for you Latest News Hamlin Town Council sets trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 7 ways to reduce breast cancer risk The link between diet and breast cancer Potential warning signs for breast cancer Bonnie's Bus an asset for rural West Virginia Southern's Breast Cancer Walk to celebrate survivors Here are some resources, events for breast cancer patients throughout the year Triple cancer survivor hopes to inspire others with her story Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.