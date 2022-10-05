Amelia Kay Nelson Oct 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMELIA KAY NELSON, 55, died Fri., Sept. 23, 2022; born June 23, 1967, in Huntington, WV, dau. of late Tracy & Marcella Nelson. Also predeceased by: sib., Melissa NelsonSurvivors: children, Danyle (Bill Workman), Jonathan (Tank) Nelson; four stepchildren: sibs., Tammy (James Brunning), Greg Adkins, Gerald (Susie Nelson), Chuckie; five grandsons; many step grandchildren.Viewing Mon., Sept, 26, 6-8pm, 1pm service Tue., Sept. 27, Lincoln Ch. of God, West Hamlin, by Lonnie Wilson. Burial in Arnold Cem., 9 Mile Rd., Midkiff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amelia Kay Nelson Tracy Genealogy Sept Huntington Marcella Nelson Mon. Wv Recommended for you Latest News Former H-Cubs manager Roadcap named to WV Sports Legends roster Herd remains unbeaten in league play with 0-0 draw against CCU Marshall basketball wants its ‘mojo’ back LCHS food work-study eyes expansion BACK IN TIME LCHS Band takes top honors at Cabell Midland Demolition Derby, Trunk or Treat coming to Lincoln Fairgrounds Fall Fest set for Oct. 8 in Ranger Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.