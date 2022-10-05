Thank you for Reading.

AMELIA KAY NELSON, 55, died Fri., Sept. 23, 2022; born June 23, 1967, in Huntington, WV, dau. of late Tracy & Marcella Nelson. Also predeceased by: sib., Melissa Nelson

Survivors: children, Danyle (Bill Workman), Jonathan (Tank) Nelson; four stepchildren: sibs., Tammy (James Brunning), Greg Adkins, Gerald (Susie Nelson), Chuckie; five grandsons; many step grandchildren.

