ALVIN BUDDY WHEELER JR., 76, Hamlin, WV, died Sun., Feb. 12, 2023, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, husband of Mary Adkins.

Viewing 11am, noon service Thur., Feb. 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Harveys Crk. Cem., Hamlin.

