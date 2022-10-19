Alton Dunn Holestin Oct 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALTON DUNN HOLESTIN, 75, Julian, WV, died Wed., Oct. 5, 2022. Son of late Ray & Betty Holestin; also predeceased by: bros., K-Ray & Gregory Holestin.Survivors: children, Julie Holestin Meyers; sons, Michael, Eddie (Jenn Michelle) & JR (Annisa) Holestin; sisters, Kathy (BB) Mitchell, Marsha; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren.Viewing 1pm, service 2pm Sun., Oct. 9, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial in Danville Mem. Pk., Danville,. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregory Holestin Julian Alton Danville Ray Wv Betty Holestin Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership Wolgemuth proving herself in net for Herd women Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverage West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition Fall’s colors brighten landscape across Tri-State Mental mistakes catching up to Marshall football team Panthers fall 3-2 in physical contest at Mingo Central Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.