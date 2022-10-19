Thank you for Reading.

ALTON DUNN HOLESTIN, 75, Julian, WV, died Wed., Oct. 5, 2022. Son of late Ray & Betty Holestin; also predeceased by: bros., K-Ray & Gregory Holestin.

Survivors: children, Julie Holestin Meyers; sons, Michael, Eddie (Jenn Michelle) & JR (Annisa) Holestin; sisters, Kathy (BB) Mitchell, Marsha; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you