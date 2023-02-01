Marie Ethel Gillispie Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARIE ETHEL GILLISPIE, 74, Hurricane, WV, died Wed., Jan. 18, 2023, in CAMC, Gen. Div. Hosp., Charleston, after a short illness. Dau. of late William and Ruth Brenneman.A Main Str., Ch. of Christ member.Survivors: husband Richard; children, Cindra Graley of Culloden, Greg of Hurricane; bro., Bill Brenneman of TX.Viewing 10am, noon service Tue., Jan. 24, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial in Cunningham Mem. Pk., St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Bill would empower WV school systems to combat food insecurity, mandate local data collection WV Senate passes bill to change vehicle inspections to every two years CHURCH LISTINGS The Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops in Barboursville Justice signs DNR power expansion bills into law that Senate had passed before releasing bill text WV Senate committee sets aside coal industry reservations to advance bill that would designate natural gas power sites LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln Co. Clerk seeks new employee Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.