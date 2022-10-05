Thank you for Reading.

KERMIT LEE BURGESS JR., Culloden, WV, died Wed., Sept. 28, 2022, after a long illness. Sakrete retiree. 1st Miss. Bapt. Ch., Culloden, member.

Survivors: wife, Rosela; sons, Steven (Connie) of Milton & Jeff (Judy) Burgess of Sod; four grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you