KELLY MAE SHELTZ, 53, Culloden, WV. died Wed., Oct. 5, 2022, after a short hospitalization. Dau. of late Ronald & Carol Sheltz. Hurricane HS 1958 grad.Survivors: fiancé John; sibs., Scott (Diane), Lisa (Chris).Viewing Tue., 6-8pm, 11am service Wed., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, by a Pastor of One Life Ch., Hurricane. Burial in Tyler Mtn. Cem., Cross Lanes.