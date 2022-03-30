Alician Jean Harless Mar 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALICEN JEAN HARLESS, 62, of Danville, WV passed away March 17, 2022.Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 25 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Danville Jean Harless Pass Away Funeral Home Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Rice rallies to beat Marshall 6-5 Students learn real-world financial training through treasurer’s program Murder charge included in Lincoln indictments Boling named Hometown Hero Volunteers 'Make It Shine' at Upper Mud River Huntington man accused of attempting to steal police vehicle Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Alum Creek man Auditions set for TAS production of 'Ring of Fire' Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.