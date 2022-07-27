Alice Rose Price Jul 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALICE ROSE PRICE of Madison, WV passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2022 at the age of 91 years and 10 months.Graveside service held at 11 a.m. at Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Madison Gap Alice Rose Price Graveside Service Months Danville Recommended for you Latest News Former Herd basketball chaplain joining Auburn men's staff BOE reviews new Duval school designs LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Vehicle fire spreads to home Three arrested on drug charges CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.