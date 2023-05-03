Thank you for Reading.

ADA MARIE ELKINS, 93,Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Apr. 17, 2023; born Aug. 28, 1929, dau. of late Homer & Anna Elkins. Also predeceased by: siblings.

Graveside service 1am Mon., Apr. 24. Sand Fork Cem., Lincoln Co.,with Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, assisting.

