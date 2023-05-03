Ada Marie Elkins May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ADA MARIE ELKINS, 93,Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Apr. 17, 2023; born Aug. 28, 1929, dau. of late Homer & Anna Elkins. Also predeceased by: siblings.Graveside service 1am Mon., Apr. 24. Sand Fork Cem., Lincoln Co.,with Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, assisting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY Johnson hired as county administrator Sheriff department makes arrest Board approves State RIFs on Social Workers Graduates take to the stage for Marshall's 2023 spring commencement Christian speaks about school-based healthcare Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.