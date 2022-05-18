Zach Williams to perform in Charleston in October HD Media May 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams comes to Charleston on Oct. 14. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — Grammy Award winner Zach Williams comes to the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 14 with special guest Ben Fuller for a night of music and ministry.Since leaving indie rock and coming to Contemporary Christian music in 2016, Williams has seen success with songs like “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir” and “There was Jesus.”The singer/songwriter has released two albums and two EPs. In 2021, he re-released his second album, “Rescue Story,” as a deluxe edition.Fuller is an emerging figuring in Contemporary Christian music who found Christ and sobriety after moving to Nashville to pursue a career, at first, in country music.He released his latest single, “Wide Awake,” in April.Tickets are $21.75, $32.75, $43.75, $76.50 and $219.25 and go on sale at noon Friday. Tickets are available through the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Total skier visits hits record in 2021-2022 season Nucor applies for permit to build Ohio River barge dock Huntington Tri-State Airport needs emergency simulation volunteers As retirement nears, Cooley reflects on life at Marshall University Tudor's Biscuit World faces labor complaint from feds United Way donors tour Tri-State programs that give back WV energy assistance program application period extended Jill Cataldo: Use the ‘ad gap’ to beat price increases Latest e-Edition Lincoln Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.