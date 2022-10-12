Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

hnt1-5p55m0f04bchxzed2b6_original.jpg
Buy Now

A Society of Yeager Scholars medallion is shown.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The 2023 application cycle for the Society of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University has begun.

The Yeager program is a competitive full-ride undergraduate scholarship program that covers all tuition and fees, room and board, a summer study at Oxford University, an additional travel experience, a laptop, books and a stipend for supplies.

Recommended for you