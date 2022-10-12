Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia University student veteran is in elite company as one of only 18 women chosen for the 2022 Focus Forward Fellowship, a prestigious, year-long mentoring program designed to support women with military connections.

Amanda Valentine, who is currently working on her master’s degree in business administration along with a graduate certificate in forensic accounting and fraud examination in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, first learned about the opportunity to connect with mentors nationally, develop new skills and gain confidence in problem solving through the University’s Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs.

Recommended for you