NCAA W Virginia Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday.

 Rogelio V. Solis | The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — West Virginia’s season came to a close with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena.

The Mountaineers led by 13 points at one juncture, but a late run from the Terrapins was too much to overcome and Kedrian Johnson’s attempt at a game-winning heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

