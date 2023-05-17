West Virginia does not have enough behavioral health workers to meet the needs of its population, state lawmakers were told recently.
Only 13% of the state’s behavioral health needs are being met based on the number of professionals per the state’s population, Christina Mullins, commissioner for the Bureau for Behavioral Health of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, told legislators.
“Workforce shortages, I really have to talk about it because they’re so pervasive at every level of care, from direct care staff and group homes to psychiatry services,” Mullins said. “We don’t have enough of any workforce type. My continuous question to my team is, ‘Why?’”
Mullins presented the workforce challenges during an interim meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability Sunday afternoon in Huntington.
According to Mullins, the state has 225 available psychiatrists, less than half of the recommended number of 567. Psychologists, too, are lacking, with 526 available and 1,214 recommended. The state has 1,015 available counselors, and is recommended to have 8,123, she said.
Mullins said agencies that offer higher pay struggle less with workforce shortages, but the problem is not just pay and reimbursement rates. Decreasing college enrollment could also exacerbate the problem, she said.
“We’re starting to hear a lot about that,” she said. “When you look particularly at counselors and psychologists, where is that workforce going to come from if we’re also seeing decreasing college enrollment at the same time?”
Addressing workforce shortages will require an “all hands on deck” approach across multiple sectors of government, she said.
“We need to increase workforce participation rates and market mental health careers in a positive way,” she said. “These careers should also carry wages commensurate with their training and education.”
Mullins said workforce challenges are affecting every state.
The workforce shortage is among the challenges for a number of the Bureau’s prioritized service gaps, Mullins said.
Those service gaps include a statewide adult mobile crisis unit, an assertive community treatment team planned for the Eastern Panhandle, and crisis stabilization beds for children.
Mullins said the state hopes to have the assertive community treatment team operational by July. The state is in the process of hiring a program director for the team, she said. Once that person is trained, they’ll be able to launch services.
“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of our assertive community treatment teams,” she said. “These people literally are on the ground watching people at high risk of hospitalization take their medications. They’re with them doing med passes. If we haven’t made contact with them in a few days, they’re going out and making that contact, helping make sure their rent’s paid. People who participate in these programs are dramatically less likely to be hospitalized.”
Mullins said acute mental health care beds for children are another prioritized service gap. The state has only 52 of those beds now, she said.
“We have kids stuck in emergency rooms that we need to be able to move into more appropriate residential treatment,” she said.
The Bureau is working with Highland-Clarksburg Hospital to open what will eventually be a 24-bed children’s unit, she said. The facility will begin with eight beds and will increase over time.
“We are looking at how we can help with workforce development and startup costs,” she said. “If all goes well, we will see some of those first beds start to open in August of 2023.”
The Bureau is also developing a children’s psychiatric unit in Elkins, she said.
Also Sunday, Mullins said former state drug czar Bob Hansen has been hired as a part-time contractor to review the status of the state’s patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Hansen was previously the CEO of Prestera Center and worked as the director of Addiction Services at the Marshall University School of Medicine and Marshall Health Systems. He retired from the state Office of Drug Control Policy in October 2020.
Hansen said he first plans to meet individually with patients who have been civilly committed at both Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital and William R. Sharpe to learn about their disabilities, challenges and discharge plans.
In December, former DHHR secretary Bill Crouch confirmed a federal agency was investigating the state’s care of people with development disabilities in state facilities. The investigation stems from a complaint made by Disabilities Rights of West Virginia.
“I really want to learn about this issue as much as I can,” Hansen said, “at the same time meeting each of the patients and working actively with state hospital staff and with unity staff to begin in facilitating a more accelerated discharge plan.”
Hansen said his goals will be to facilitate a better discharge plans for patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities, working with the state’s hospitals to make sure patients are receiving programming to help prepare them to return to the community, and developing recommendations for what the state can do to prevent or reduce the number of commitments in the future.