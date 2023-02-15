HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Bengals might not have gone to the Super Bowl, but thanks to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., West Virginia native Adam Greathouse was there.
A veteran disabled after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury and major lung and internal organs while deployed overseas, Greathouse is living his second chance at life to the fullest.
After giving more than 6,000 hours of volunteer service to veterans at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center near Huntington, Newhouse — a Kenna, West Virginia, resident — was selected personally by Etienne to represent his fellow veterans at the big game. Greathouse is one of eight veterans selected to attend the game through a partnership between USAA and other veteran service organizations.
While Greathouse is taking a few days for self-care, he expects to return next week with a new determination. He will continue to tell his story, now including the Super Bowl experience, in hopes of inspiring other veterans who are down on their luck.
“It’s baby steps. It’s not going to be ‘I want to be here and this is going to happen tomorrow,’” he said. “It took me 17 years to get solid. You have to have the faith and the hope, and you have to go seek it. It takes courage of a warrior to walk into that VA hospital and ask for help.”
The retired U.S. Army corporal was deployed to Kosovo from 1998 to 2001. It was there, he believes, that he was exposed to an unknown chemical agent. Greathouse, who was in a coma for two months, had a lung removed, has scar tissue on the other and an enlarged heart as all of his organs were attempting to shut down.
He had a 2% chance of living, so an officer was dispatched to escort his body home and a flag was sent to his mother's home to be draped over his coffin. Greathouse had other plans, however. After a lengthy stay in hospitals, he returned to his parents’ home, where he slipped into a deep depression, not knowing what life held for him due to his medical complications.
For a decade, Greathouse was a recluse as he battled his demons. But his life turned around thanks to initially unwanted help from Cheryl Hill, then a case manager at the local VA. With consistent pestering, Hill succeeded in getting Greathouse to try recreational therapy, now known as adaptive sports because of a stigma some have to the word "therapy."
Greathouse went to a winter sports clinic in 2012, but had plans to die by suicide upon his return to make life easier on his parents and children. To Greathouse’s surprise, he found a love for snowboarding and decided he wanted to live.
“I got there and everything changed. I knew why I was spared. I told my therapist I’m here to help our brothers and sisters. That’s exactly why I had to walk that cold, lonely road," he said. "When you help a veteran, they grow roots. When they grow roots, then you not only helped the veteran, you helped their family.”
Greathouse maxed out his ability to participate in the veteran sports clinics before taking the opportunity to be an ambassador. His parents had raised him to help others, and finally Greathouse found a way to do so. Through serving his fellow veterans, Greathouse said he found the same euphoria as snowboarding.
Finding a new hope and joy for life, Greathouse made it his mission to give back to fellow veterans spreading word of his story and volunteering through the Disabled American Veterans and at VA medical centers, whether it be for transportation or sitting with family members in waiting rooms. He lived two hours away from the VA at the time, but still he dedicated hundreds of hours, hoping to make the difference in just one person’s life.
Around 2014 Vietnam veteran Randy Nicholas encouraged Greathouse to go further and publicly speak about his trauma to encourage other veterans. Nicholas died last year, and Greathouse promised Nicholas he would continue the mission.
Now, Greathouse has given 6,000 volunteer hours of service to his fellow veterans.
In December DAV leaders asked him if he would be willing to submit his name for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, a trip with an estimated price tag well over $20,000. A Bengals fan whose team had a shot at returning, he took them up, but thought it would be like a lottery among 1.3 million other DAV members.
As December turned into January, his hopes slipped away, but his mission did not. In early January he received a phone call from the USAA asking to do a video phone call for a Super Bowl commercial. Once on the call, with Greathouse dressed in his DAV gear and speech ready to go, the USAA admitted their lie: there was no commercial.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. personally picked Greathouse for the prize, a trip to the big game to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and a meet and greet to personally thank Greathouse for all he has done.
The trip was made possible through a partnership with USAA and Disabled American Veterans, who wanted to award deserving military veterans, handpicked by some of the NFL’s greatest players, a trip of a lifetime.
Greathouse also received a guest ticket to the game. He picked his wife Stacy, to whom he said he would like to stay married.
“She’s a bandwagoner. She likes Green Bay, but she jumped on the bandwagon and then I’m jumping on the Eagles because the Chiefs beat my Bengals,” he said.
While his Bengals did not make the big game, Greathouse still feels blessed his name was even brought up for discussion, since he is just a regular West Virginia guy.
“I was ecstatic. I was smiling ear to ear. I don’t have a problem talking, but I was speechless. That's the bucket list of the bucket list, but I'll tell you what this is still huge,” he said. “It’s the biggest platform of the game and it’s the number one and number three team, because the number two team should have been in there”
Greathouse is typically in control of his own life, with a schedule and notes to keep himself in order. The week leading up to the big game has been a whirlwind, as he tried to get his affairs in order. This time, the chaos is welcomed, but Greathouse hopes he's able to live in the moment once showtime comes.
He’s most looking forward to the meet and greets with the eight players who selected the veterans, including Darren Waller, JJ Watt, Justin Jefferson, Etienne, Micah Parsons, Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, who is also a USAA member. Greathouse said he can’t wait to shake Etienne's hand to thank him.
“He’s the one who selected me and says my story inspired him,” he said. “That’s just amazing that another human being thought that of me. From the bottom of my heart. It was a bucket list thing that was just a dream.”