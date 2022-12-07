Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Two major West Virginia school worker unions are inviting people to six public “focus groups” on how to improve public education.

The American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia branch and the West Virginia Education Association will host their first meeting Tuesday in Morgantown, and their last Dec. 15 online.

