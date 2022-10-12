Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Solicitor General Lindsay See represented Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and other Republican state officials during Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing about non-public school vouchers.

West Virginia’s nonpublic school voucher program, the nation’s broadest, with the possible exception of a new program in Arizona, may move forward.

The West Virginia Supreme Court released a roughly one-and-a-half-page order Thursday that lifts a lower court’s block on the program. Tamerlin Godley, a Los Angeles-based attorney representing West Virginia parents who wanted to stop the program, said this is the first time a universal voucher program has been allowed to move forward anywhere in the nation.

