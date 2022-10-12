West Virginia’s nonpublic school voucher program, the nation’s broadest, with the possible exception of a new program in Arizona, may move forward.
The West Virginia Supreme Court released a roughly one-and-a-half-page order Thursday that lifts a lower court’s block on the program. Tamerlin Godley, a Los Angeles-based attorney representing West Virginia parents who wanted to stop the program, said this is the first time a universal voucher program has been allowed to move forward anywhere in the nation.
But the high court might have in store more complex orders on the program’s future.
The program provides families public money to home- or private-school their children, including religious schooling. The program doesn’t require private schools receiving voucher money to serve special education children, and these schools may exclude children based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“We are very disappointed that the court, without an analysis, has lifted the injunction,” Godley said. “We will look for the opinion. The order said the opinion will follow. It’s unclear, other than the injunction being lifted, what else the court is doing, so we’ll wait for that, as well.”
The order came just two days after the high court heard oral arguments in the case, and less than two months after it took the case away from the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals before that court could give its final ruling.
“Acting without undue delay given the nature of the constitutional matters at issue and the need to resolve the appeal in an expedited manner, the court issues its decision by this order with a detailed opinion to follow,” Thursday’s ruling said. “Chief Justice (John) Hutchison and Justice (William) Wooton would not enter a decision by order.”
The ruling doesn’t say what those two of the five justices’ full opinions are.
The order then says: “After careful consideration of all filings, the record on appeal and the oral arguments presented by the parties, the court is of the opinion to, and does, dissolve the injunctive relief and reverse the order of the Circuit Court of Kanawha County entered on July 22, 2022.”
That was the month Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit blocked the program, ruling that it violated the state constitution. Between 2,000 and 4,000 children, according to varying counts, had been approved to participate in the program this school year before Tabit halted it.
The forthcoming Supreme Court “detailed opinion” might provide further instructions to Tabit and those running the program beyond merely lifting the injunction.
The program is open to all rising kindergartners whose parents divert them from public schools and to all older students already in public schools whose families choose to withdraw them.
Parents who do that may receive the roughly $4,300-per-student, per-year vouchers, called Hope Scholarships, to spend on a wide range of private- and home-school options.
Unless a certain number of children participate in the program in its early years, the Hope Scholarship Act will start offering these vouchers to families who already are private- or home-schooling their children. The program’s biggest projected financial effect is the $103 million in new state funding required annually to subsidize those who weren’t going to public schools anyway.
Even if that clause isn’t triggered, a family may temporarily enroll their child, in person or online, in a public school for 45-90 days to then be able to receive the money if they disenroll the child from the public school.
Jason Bedrick, a research fellow at the conservative/libertarian Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, said Arizona’s program is broader because it already is open to all currently private- and home-schooled children.
West Virginia’s funding formula for county public school systems is largely based on how many students enroll in public schools in those counties. That means vouchers that newly enable or incentivize families to pull their children from public classrooms automatically reduce public education funding.
In January, three West Virginia public school parents — one has since left the case — sued Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore, the leaders of the Republican legislative supermajorities that created the program, the then-state Board of Education president and the then-state schools superintendent to stop the program. The program’s effect on public school funding was part of the parents’ argument that it was unconstitutional.
Partway through the litigation, that state school board president and superintendent took the public school parents’ side against the program. Their successors didn’t change course.
A couple of other parents joined the lawsuit on the side of the Republican state officials who were trying to save the program.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office represented the non-education state officials in the case.
“Today’s order is a tremendous victory for the hard-working families across West Virginia who deserve increased options for their children’s individual educational needs,” Morrisey said in a news release Thursday. “It has always been my goal to help make our State first in the nation when it comes to educational opportunities for West Virginia’s kids.”
In another release, State Treasurer Riley Moore, whose office was administering the program, said the Hope Scholarship Board will soon meet to resolve implementation issues to begin administering it again.