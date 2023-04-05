Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Two West Virginia State Police administrators have been demoted as investigations continue into widespread misconduct within the top ranks of the agency.

Maj. Shallon Oglesby, chief of staff services, and Maj. James Findley, of the Professional Standards Division, have been “moved back” to their permanent ranks of lieutenant, interim Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers said Wednesday in an administration briefing hosted by Gov. Jim Justice.

