CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate suspended constitutional rules Saturday to approve a personal income tax cut bill that had been advanced out of committee only hours earlier. Lawmakers passed an amended version of House Bill 2526 with a vote of 33-0. There was no discussion, save for an explanation of the bill.
Earlier in the day, the Senate Finance Committee advanced the amended bill during a meeting that lasted only minutes and included minimal discussion.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, cast the only vote against suspending constitutional rules requiring a bill to be read on three consecutive days.
When it advanced out of the House of Delegates on Jan. 18, HB 2526 contained Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reduce the state personal income tax by 50% over three years. The Senate had previously passed its own plan that called for a 15% cut in personal income tax, along with other property tax reductions.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the bill approved Saturday was a compromise.
“There’s a couple of major changes that happened between what we initially sent over and what we have now that we feel are agreed upon between the House and the Governor’s Office,” Tarr said.
HB 2526 calls for a 21.25% reduction in the personal income tax over all brackets retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. The Senate plan called for a 15% reduction, Tarr said.
The Senate bill would have also removed the “marriage penalty,” allowing married couples who file their taxes jointly to receive the same rate as a single person. That measure wasn’t included in the compromise version approved Saturday.
The bill also includes a provision to trigger future income tax reductions, creating a formula based on a comparison of general revenue collections in a fiscal year, minus severance tax collections, compared to a base year adjusted for inflation. The base year set in the bill is 2019.
According to the bill, if general revenue collections, minus severance tax collections, exceed the adjusted base year, a reduction would be triggered up to 10%. The amount of the reduction would be determined by dividing the general revenue surplus, minus December’s tax collections, by the preceding fiscal year’s total personal income tax collections.
There is also a refundable tax credit for personal property taxes paid on automobiles and a 100% refundable tax credit for disabled veterans on personal income taxes paid on a homestead.
The bill also creates a 50% refundable credit for small businesses on personal or corporate net tax income for personal property. The bill defines a small business as one with personal property located in the state and whose aggregate appraised value of personal property is $1 million or less.
According to the bill, small businesses do not include a person holding interests in any oil, natural gas or natural gas liquids.
Justice voiced support for the Senate’s actions in a statement Saturday afternoon.
“I am extremely happy that after weeks of negotiations with all parties, we’ve been able to reach a deal with the House and Senate that will be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history,” Justice said. “This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50% rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses, and tax credits to West Virginia veterans.”
Justice said the bill puts West Virginia on a pathway toward elimination of the personal income tax.
“It’s a win-win for all West Virginians and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” he said. “I applaud the House and Senate for all their hard work. I am hopeful that both bodies pass it quickly, so that we can all celebrate its signing together very soon.”
