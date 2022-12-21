Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach introduced a new state literacy campaign based on the science of reading during Wednesday’s meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education.

The campaign is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as the foundation of a back-to-basics approach to teaching literacy, according to a news release issued after the meeting by the state Department of Education.

