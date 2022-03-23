CHARLESTON — Kathy Mattea wants people to get on the same side of something, like maybe a garden.
The West Virginia native, country star and host of Mountain Stage recently released ‘Turn Off The News (Build a Garden),” a song written by and originally performed by songwriter Lukas Nelson, son of country music icon Willie Nelson.
In a news release, Mattea said, “With some of the polarization that we’re experiencing culturally, it’s like ‘OK, I might not be able to sit down and talk with you about political things, or cultural things, but if we get in the dirt, and we work on this project together, we’re on the same side of something, and we’re making something that’s in the real world — not just on the internet, or on the television. It is a real-world, living thing we’re going to nurture together.”
Mattea’s version of the song is featured in this month’s issue of American Songwriter and also contains an interview with the 62-year-old singer about “Turn Off The News (Build a Garden).”
According to the article, Mattea has met the elder Nelson several times, but doesn’t know Lukas and encountered the song by chance.
Mattea said she recorded the song during a taping of Mountain Stage. Video of the performances is available on YouTube.
Mountain Stage returns to the Culture Center Theater, in Charleston, at 7 p.m. Sunday.