Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PBN02357-1.jpg

State lawmakers visit Blue Ridge CTC in Martinsburg, West Virginia, during interims in November 2022.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia lawmakers and legislative staff members will visit Huntington next month for the Legislature’s May interim committee meetings at Marshall University.

The West Virginia Legislature will hold interim committee meetings, or interims, Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8 in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, said Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Lawmakers are expected to wrap up their visits in the Huntington area on Tuesday, May 9, Ali said.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Recommended for you