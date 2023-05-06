Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A critical shortage of funding for West Virginia’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services will headline discussions during May’s legislative interim committee meetings, which begin Sunday in Huntington.

Committee meetings are scheduled through Tuesday on the campus of Marshall University. Many topics and presenters will be specific to Marshall and the Huntington area. A full list of meetings, as well as their agendas, can be found on the Legislature’s website, www.wvlegislature.gov.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you