A critical shortage of funding for West Virginia’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services will headline discussions during May’s legislative interim committee meetings, which begin Sunday in Huntington.
Committee meetings are scheduled through Tuesday on the campus of Marshall University. Many topics and presenters will be specific to Marshall and the Huntington area. A full list of meetings, as well as their agendas, can be found on the Legislature’s website, www.wvlegislature.gov.
This month’s meetings will be streamed live and archived on YouTube, where both the House of Delegates and Senate have a dedicated channel.
During interim meetings last month at the state Capitol, West Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Randy James told members of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services that a lack of funding has reached critical levels.
Volunteer fire departments haven’t seen a state budget line-item increase since 2005 and emergency medical services have never had one, James said. At the same time, these services are facing skyrocketing operation costs, along with steep declines in recruitment and retention, said James, who also is a captain at the Frametown VFD.
Fifteen EMS squads closed their doors in 2022, he said.
On the final day of the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers failed to agree on a bill that would have split $12 million between the state’s fire department’s and emergency medical services, James said.
“I’m just going to be straight-up honest with you,” James said. “After the last day of the 2023 session, there was a lot of heartburn and disappointment coming from the fire service in West Virginia.”
Discussion of that bill is on the joint committee’s agenda Sunday as lawmakers who are pushing for the funding increase prepare to make another pass.
The last-minute failure of the bill was frustrating, said Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, who is a member of the committee.
“I thought we had this bill to the finish line. I don’t think it has ever passed both houses before,” he said. “We made some progress and everyone seemed to be on the same page.”
Much of the debate on the bill centered on whether to provide funding by way of an increase to the surcharge on insurance premiums, which would ensure the funding in perpetuity, or through a one-time allotment of surplus lottery money.
“There are some people that don’t want to vote ever for any tax increase, so they said to take it from the lottery surpluses. As long as there are surpluses, that will work, but it’s not necessarily guaranteed,” Garcia said.
Garcia said while he would prefer the surcharge in order to secure the funding into the future, he would support the one-time surplus allocation to prevent a looming crisis.
“This is one of those issues I’m getting tired of hearing people talking about. We have options on the table,” he said. “Which option do I prefer? The surcharge, but that’s just me, personally. I don’t care how we do it, though. We just need to address it.”
Between this issue and the ongoing staffing shortage in the state’s jails and prisons, Gov. Jim Justice has plenty of reason to call a special session of the Legislature, Garcia said.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has over 1,000 vacancies, more than 700 of which are correctional officer positions. Last year, Justice declared a state of emergency in the department and activated the West Virginia Army National Guard, which has since been providing guard members to fill out rosters at correctional facilities a cost of $17 million to date.
A bill to increase starting pay for correctional officers, as well as boost current employees, failed in the 2023 legislative session. Justice has said he does not want to call a special session on corrections until both the House and the Senate reach a consensus on how to address the shortage.
There is work going on behind the scenes in the House to make a special session happen, Garcia said. He said he believes the funding issue for firefighters and emergency medical services should also be on the agenda.
“I would expect the governor would put this on a special session call,” Garcia said. “I think he’s stated he will call one if the Senate and the House agree to a plan with respect to Corrections. We don’t know whether that will happen or not. There’s work going on behind the scenes. But I think he’s committed to that. If there is a special session, he will put this on the call.”
According to Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey, the National Fire Protection Association requires departments to replace much of their equipment every seven to 10 years, but the cost of that equipment has doubled in price since the last funding increase.
Even the cost of turnout gear, the equipment firefighters wear when they go on a call, has gone up at least 20%, Carey said.
“But we’re still getting the same amount of funds from the state we’ve been getting for years,” Carey said. “It’s just hard for our departments to maintain compliance on our equipment and gear.”
Departments that are unable to keep up their equipment could receive a lower Insurance Services Office rating, meaning fire insurance premiums would go up for anyone in their coverage area, Carey said.
“It’s detrimental to every department in the state and we’re really hopeful they can get it through. I just hope they realize how serious the situation is,” Carey said. “There are some departments that I would venture to say are going to close because of it.”