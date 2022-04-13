CHARLESTON — A new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19 has been launched.
The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program distributes federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund, the state’s housing finance agency, will administer the program on behalf of U.S. Treasury and will is now accepting applications.
“If you’re a homeowner, especially if you’ve been hurting financially, you’ve got to see if you can take advantage of this program because we can come running to the rescue,” said Gov. Jim Justice in a news release. “Any federal dollars that are available to the state, we want to try to capitalize on that in any way we can. Not only will we be able to help you, but this will also be a major stimulus for our economy, because the multiplier effect of these dollars will be enormous.”
The program is open to homeowners who are at or below 150% of Area Median Income, have fallen behind on housing costs and have experienced a COVID-related hardship such as unemployment or reduced income. The program will pay housing costs such as delinquent mortgages, back taxes, insurance premiums, homeowners’ association fees and utilities. Homeowners do not have to have a mortgage to qualify for assistance.
“West Virginia leads the nation in homeownership, in part because of our low housing costs. However, we recognize that COVID-19 has disrupted the economy and many West Virginians are struggling with their housing costs,” said Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. “We really encourage all eligible West Virginia homeowners to apply for this program, which can help homeowners catch up on their housing costs and ultimately stay in their homes and avoid foreclosure.”
A full list of eligibility requirements and documents necessary to complete the application is available at www.wvhomerescue.com.