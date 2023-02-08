Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

More inspectors sought

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola tells a state House energy panel on Thursday that his agency would use proposed legislation to double its number of oil and gas well inspectors.

Two panels of West Virginia lawmakers advanced bills that would take differing approaches to boosting funding for the state’s cash-strapped, understaffed gas and oil well inspection unit Thursday.

A House energy panel approved its version of a bill already advancing in the Senate that would allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas. Meeting at the same time Thursday afternoon, a Senate energy panel advanced a bill that would establish a $100 annual oversight fee for wells producing more than 10,000 cubic feet of gas per day.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

