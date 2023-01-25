A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A House of Delegates legislative committee has given its blessing to a bill that would make tax income streams for county and local governments less certain.
House Bill 2169 would change the state Tax Department’s methodology for evaluating coal properties.
The bill is a reintroduced version of HB 2493 from the last regular legislative session, again sponsored by Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, who now chairs the House Finance Committee.
That committee will consider HB 2169 next after the Economic Development and Tourism Committee referred it there last week.
HB 2169 would, in part, exclude coal beds less than 35 inches thick from classification as mineable coal for property tax valuation purposes. It also excludes permitted coal seams from classification as active until coal is depleted under a permit for assessments made from July 1, 2024, and beyond.
There is no fiscal note attached to HB 2169, but Economic Development and Tourism Committee counsel referred back to past fiscal notes for HB 2493.
A fiscal note for HB 2493 last year estimated the bill would trigger a change in property tax revenues in future years dependent on annual upward or downward swings in market conditions. Removal of three-year average provisions would initially increase property tax revenues by a minimal amount for the state and by roughly $6 million for local governments, while a revenue loss from the 35-inch adjustment provision would be minimal for the state and roughly $1 million for local governments, per the fiscal note.
In 2021, a Department of Revenue fiscal note cited a weaker coal market in the past year in predicting that removal of three-year average provisions would slash local government property tax revenues by $12 million for tax year 2022.