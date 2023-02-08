A bill that would create a public corporation designed to promote opportunities for “energy development, energy storage and manufacturing” in West Virginia’s coalfields made progress toward becoming state law Thursday.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced the bill that would create the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority to the Government Organization Committee.
House Bill 3130 would create the new authority consisting of four governor appointees and the Department of Economic Development secretary, who would chair the new public corporation.
Authority appointees could serve up to two successive four-year terms.
HB 3130 gives the governor wide latitude to appoint whomever they wish to the authority, requiring only that all five authority members be West Virginia residents. Members are to serve without compensation.
The authority would have the power and duty to apply for and award grants, enter into secured loan agreements and invest funds to support and develop energy projects, energy storage and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields.
The new entity would have to maintain an office in the coalfields, which HB 3130 defines as any West Virginia county that has economically benefited from the coal mining industry and has otherwise been or will be significantly affected by the industry.
The office could enter into agreements with any U.S. state or agency and enter into loans with contracting parties to finance any project.
HB 3130 lists workforce development and assisting technology research and development as its stated goals in addition to energy project and manufacturing development in the coalfields.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, is the bill’s lead sponsor.
An Economic Development Authority-submitted fiscal note attached to the bill reports no financial impact on the state Economic Development Authority. But the note adds that the legislation would require an undetermined appropriation to set up a coalfields-based office and any consultants, attorneys or other personnel needed.
The authority would be required to submit a report of its activities and recommendations to the governor and the Joint Government and Finance Committee every other year starting in 2025.
All energy projects supported and developed by the authority under HB 3130 would be subject to Public Service Commission regulation.
