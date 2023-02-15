Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PFAS protection sought

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola addresses a PFAS protection bill before the state House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Thursday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia’s House energy panel has approved a version of a PFAS protection bill that also advanced in the Senate early last week.

The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Thursday gave the green light to House Bill 3189, a bill aimed at strengthening protections against PFAS, man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues that are ubiquitous in our food packaging, clothes and blood.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

