Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — All of West Virginia is a tax reform battlefield for Gov. Jim Justice and state Senate majority leaders.

As Justice mounts an offense against a proposed constitutional amendment and a Senate tax reform plan, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, likewise are countering Justice by calling him out for what they say are mischaracterizations of their plan and challenging him to a public debate on the issue.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you