CHARLESTON — West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents’ homes and possessions.

Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation’s flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

