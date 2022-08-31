CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History recently announced grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office, according to a news release.
“We are proud to be able to distribute these grants to deserving organizations, projects and individuals across the Mountain State,” said WV Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith. “We are very thankful to Governor Jim Justice for securing the funding that allows us to help these organizations, and for always supporting the mission of our department to grow the arts in West Virginia, help preserve historic properties across the state and assist public libraries to provide access to resources and services to all West Virginians.”
The West Virginia Library Commission provides Grants in Aid to West Virginia Public Libraries which, in combination with local support, provides operating funds to public libraries to expand and enhance services to their patrons. Grants in Aid funds are distributed to all public libraries based on service-area population as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Decennial Census. Currently service population is calculated using the 2020 Census. The West Virginia Library Commission also offers Public Library Service Center and Unassigned Affiliate Grant, provides funding to Service Center libraries for cooperative professional support to affiliate libraries. The Library Commission works with the larger libraries in the state to improve services and for continuing education.
WV Library Commission Grants in Aid for West Virginia Public Libraries
Boone-Madison Public Library, $114,771.57
Buffalo Creek Memorial Public Library, $52,373.18
Cabell County Public Library, $496,524.27
Chapmanville Public Library, $51,610.11
Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library, $107,688.14
Logan Area Public Library, $67,403.10
Mingo County Public Library, $102,036.13
Putnam County Public Library, $302,282.50
Wayne County Public Library, $205,145.83
Williamson Public Library, $21,992.31
Public Library Service Center and Unassigned Affiliate Grant
Cabell County Public Library, $166,749
The State Historic Preservation Office manages the State Development Grant Program for rehabilitation of properties that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing property in a historic district or/and archaeological development of a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The funding source for this grant program is appropriated by the WV Legislature, through lottery funds.
The State Arts Office administers the Arts Partners grants, Community Arts Project Support grants, Arts in Education grants and Professional Development grants.
Arts Partners provides general operating support for long-standing, stable arts organizations to further the general purpose or work of an organization rather than for a specific purpose or project.
Community Arts Project Support grants provide support for projects in all disciplines that offer arts programming to the public. Sub-categories include presenting artists, performing arts, visual arts, media arts, and folk/traditional arts.
Arts in Education provides support for curriculum-based, hands-on projects that involve K-12 students and teachers in the arts during daily instruction or outside of regular school hours; support to present performing, literary, and visual artists to students in grades K-12; and support for schools, nonprofit community arts organizations and other nonprofit sponsors that do not present a season of events for the presentation of West Virginia artists in arts education projects.
Professional Development provides support for professional and emerging artists to expand or improve their work or share their expertise and support for art organizations that meet the needs of underserved artists by offering programs that help them expand or improve their work.
Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources grants provide support for the acquisition, construction and renovation of arts venues, accessibility improvements and capital purchases of durable equipment.
State Historic Preservation Office State Development Grants
The Orpheum Theatre, Huntington, Cabell County, $20,825