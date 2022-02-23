CHARLESTON — A House of Delegates committee approved a bill Wednesday that would expand worker compensation benefits to more professional firefighters with cancer.
West Virginia law already provides workers’ compensation benefits to professional firefighters who develop cardiovascular or pulmonary disease or sustained a cardiovascular injury or who have developed leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma as a result of their employment as firefighters. The cancers were added during the 2018 legislative session.
House Bill 2292 would add bladder cancer, mesothelioma and testicular cancer to the coverage.
The bill passed through the House of Delegates Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the 2018 bill was extremely stripped down, removing volunteers and a large list of cancers to make sure it would pass. It has barely helped any firefighters and now delegates are pushing to add those protections, Lovejoy said.
“Since 2018, do you know how many times this ... has been applied in workers comp claims? One time,” he said. “There’s a fireman out of Huntington and after it was applied he called me and said, ‘Thank you. Because at a time when I was fighting for my life, I didn’t have to fight this fight.’”
A five-year study conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) completed in 2015 that followed nearly firefighters in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco who were employed from 1950 to 2009 showed firefighters had a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and 14% increase in deaths due to their line of work
Lovejoy said the bill follows a national push to protect those who protect us. He said firefighting exposes firefighters to not just the danger of fire but also the synthetics and products that form items in a room, making them a higher risk for certain cancers.
The biggest debate during the meeting was whether they could extend expiration dates for the law already in place. Coverage for the three cancers added in 2018 expires in July 2023 unless extended by the Legislature. HB 2292 would expire in July 2025.
Lovejoy said when the law was discussed in 2018, those who were against it — particularly the insurance industry — worried it would cause chaos with a large number of cases being reported, so an agreement was made to put in an expiration date to keep a close eye on it.
“They put in the sunset, and it’s worked out very well against the argument that the sky falls, because there’s been one claim,” he said. “But I would have a little concern as much as I hate sunsets and I’d like to get rid of it entirely.”
While the bill passed, the issue with the expiration date could be revisited at a later time.