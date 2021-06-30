CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia has sent notification letters to individuals who may have had personal information accessed through the agency’s job seekers database.
WorkForce said in a news release that the agency has concluded an investigation of a potential security incident involving the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database, or MACC website.
The letter says on April 13, WorkForce learned that an unauthorized individual accessed the job seekers database.
“Upon discovery, immediate steps were taken to secure the network and WorkForce immediately began an investigation,” the letter says. “An experienced computer forensic firm was hired to help determine what happened and what information may have been accessed.”
The letter goes on to say that on May 14, the investigation identified that some personal information stored in the job seekers database was potentially accessible, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.
After learning of this incident, WorkForce immediately took the system offline, according to the release.
“The security incident was investigated,” the release said. “The risk assessed and the agency engaged a professional third-party forensic firm to manage ongoing risk mitigation.”
According to WorkForce, files were not downloaded, extracted or manipulated, and to help prevent something like this from happening again, WorkForce has implemented additional technical safeguards.
“Mitigating any potential risk for constituents continues to be our top priority,” WorkForce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins said in the release. “Constituents should follow the guidance provided in the letter they received from WorkForce if they have any questions.”
The letters sent to those affected include instructions for those individuals to take if needed and included contact information for the third-party forensic firm, which can be reached at 855-537-2138 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.
Adkins will be present during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual briefing Thursday, June 24, to discuss the incident and answer questions from media.