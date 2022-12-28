ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College’s Director of Resource Development Brooke Seasor, retired Paramount Arts Center Director Norma Meek and 25 local sponsoring hostesses are hosting the fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser to support ACTC scholarships for women.
The women-only event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at The Mill on Winchester Avenue in Ashland. The cost is $50 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction for jewelry, purses and more.
The ACTC Foundation has established a $35,000 “Community Women’s Endowment” with the proceeds since the inaugural Women, Wine, Jewels and More event in 2019.
Five students have been awarded scholarships to date.
“Each year, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support of this event, which supports our female students in the form of scholarship opportunities. We appreciate all those who have contributed over the years, and we are looking forward to another successful event this year,” said Seasor.
This year’s hostesses include Mayola Boykin, Holly Canfield, Amanda Clark, Brandy Clark, Terri Branham-Clark, Lori Cooksey, Cheri Daniel, Missy Fannin, Sheila Fraley, Courtney Kifer, Julie Klein, Ashley Layman, Jane Layman, Kim McCann, Willie McCullough, Leslee McLeod, Ann Perkins, April Perry, Samantha Prince, Brooke Elswick-Robinson, Louise Shytle, Kerry Tague, Mae Deane Torgrimson, Heather VanDeren and Robin Webb.
Those wanting to help support the event can contact one of the sponsoring hostesses for information on how to become a “Jewel of a Guy” or a “Gem of a Business” sponsor.
Reservations are required and limited. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to AS_Foundation@KCTCS.edu or call Norma Meek at 606-831-5707.