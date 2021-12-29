HUNTINGTON -- Students from Marshall University's public radio station, WMUL-FM received six awards in November at the 8th annual The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters awards.
The station was the recipient of five first place and one second place awards in the metropolitan classification, which was judged by Associated Press-affiliated professional radio personnel across the United States.
Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM, said the student station competed against major commercial and noncommercial radio stations throughout the two states.
“These six total awards won ... helps build toward another successful award-winning year and demonstrates the value of this campus radio station to Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications,” he said.
The station was awarded outstanding sports operations. The 2020 FM 88 Sports Staff was led by the WMUL-FM Sports Director Nick Verzolini, a recent graduate from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania. The winning entry was compiled and edited by Andrew Rogers, a senior from Clarksburg, West Virginia.
It was also awarded best sports feature for “Ciara Debell tries out for Team USA” written and produced by Verzolini and broadcast during “Herd Roundup” Feb. 28, 2020.
The sports staff was also awarded best sports play-by-play for its coverage of the Marshall University vs. University of Southern Mississippi men’s college basketball game played at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington Feb. 6, 2020. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were Rogers; Verzolini; Wesley Steele, a sophomore from Flatwoods, Kentucky; Nick Matawa, a senior from Brick, New Jersey, and James Maddox, a recent graduate from Culloden.
“Coronavirus Recruitment” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Nov. 25, 2020, was awarded best station promo. It was written and produced by Zane Bowles, a senior from Sandstone, West Virginia.
“Alexis - Newscenter 88 Promo” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Oct. 18, 2019, also written by Bowles, was awarded best news promo. Haley Brown, a sophomore from Weirton, West Virginia, produced the promo.
“Obinna Anochili-Killen Standout Athlete of the Week,” written and produced by Andrew Rogers, was awarded a second-place prize in best sports feature. It was broadcast during Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia Jan. 17, 2020.